Texas Author Publishes Poetry
August 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnspoken Words (Unheard-of Thoughts), a new book by Devlynn E. Javon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are no more lies, just the honest truth. Author Devlynn E. Javon is exposed-there are no more secrets to hide.
In his poetry collection, Unspoken Words (Unheard-of Thoughts), readers can take away a feeling of hope and understanding, through the words of the life of a young man.
About the Author
Devlynn E. Javon was born in Plainview, Texas, and raised in Lubbock. He started writing poetry at the age of fourteen and got his idea for this book while enlisted in the U.S. Army. He now resides in Lubbock, Tx.
Unspoken Words (Unheard-of Thoughts) is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5536-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unspoken-words-unheard-of-thoughts/
