Mount Vernon, WA Author Publishes Comedic Poetry Collection
August 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNotice: All Non-Employees Should Wash Their Hands, a new book by Samantha Grace Mesman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Notice: All Non-Employees Should Wash Their Hands is about shedding light in those moments of absurdity, curiosity, shame, guilt, regret with humor, and rhymes to lift the soul and provide a lighter feel when looking back to move forward. It is the coming into young womanhood, coming into a higher version of author Samantha Grace Mesman, recognizing what there is to learn along the way.
This book is a mix of comedy, self-help, and relatable experiences in a singsong catchy format, always with an uplifting twist at the end of each poem. Become inspired to do what makes you happy and find your own kind of sparkle, then share it with the world.
About the Author
Samantha Grace Mesman's hobbies include stand-up comedy to perform the poems, creating YouTube music-videos parodies, teaching and practicing yoga, Reiki practitioner, Registered Nurse in the Home Health field, advancing her studies as a Master Herbalist, and trying to figure out how to bake gluten-free recipes. She has one critter at home, Peanut the Cat, who always likes to eat food. Samantha headlined shows for Yakima Valley Comedy and received a Special Honor's award from Yakima Coffeehouse poets for "Fish Town Hippie" poem (2018).
Notice: All Non-Employees Should Wash Their Hands is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1203-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/notice-all-non-employees-should-wash-their-hands/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/notice-all-non-employees-should-wash-their-hands/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us