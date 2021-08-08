New Iberia, LA Author Publishes Novel
August 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bleeding Heart: The Eternal Love Novels, a new book by Shellbie Breaux, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Bleeding Heart depicts a young lady who progresses through a life that is constantly challenging her in her mortality, her personality, and basically everything about her. It throws obstacles at her that normal people probably wouldn't get over and with her. It makes her personality and her overall character grow into a storyline hero, even though she doesn't really want to be a hero.
The Bleeding Heart reminds us that we should never think we don't have a voice, and even though this life may make us seem as if we are on a rollercoaster going up and down and we can't seem to stop, we can't seem to make anything go right, we do have people who surround us who care enough about us to help.
About the Author
Shellbie Breaux loves reading, painting, drawing, fishing, and writing. She has two little girls.
Author Links:
https://www.facebook.com/people/Shellbie-Breaux/100071240965590/
The Bleeding Heart: The Eternal Love Novels is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3104-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-bleeding-heart-the-eternal-love-novels/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
