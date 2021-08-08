Walker County, GA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
August 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Memoirs of a Fallen Angel: The Wolves' Sonata, a new book by Anya Butler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A love triangle involving twin brothers, they brutally fight over the perfect soulmate that their father had created for them. With amazing powers at their disposal, the tale of Remus and Romulus is a twisted love story filled with passion, vengeance, and greed.
About the Author
Anya Butler is a mother and wife. She has three daughters. She enjoys drawing, writing, sewing, embroidery, and learning something new every day.
The Memoirs of a Fallen Angel: The Wolves' Sonata is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3140-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-memoirs-of-a-fallen-angel-the-wolves-sonata/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
