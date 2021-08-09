The Villages, FL Army Veteran & Author Publishes Memoir
August 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Love Story About Two People from the Coal Fields of West Virginia, a new book by Donald Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up as a coal miner's son, Don often found himself moving around from town to town across the country. There was always a new place to learn and new faces to meet, often making Don long for a place to call home. Who would have thought this hectic lifestyle would lead Don to the love of his life? After meeting Nancy, Don found that home was not a place but, rather, a person. Even though his life as a coal miner's son eventually ends, a new challenge arose that kept him separated from his wife. Becoming a professional solider caused Don and Nancy to endure even more time apart from one another as they continued their journey through life. The relentless couple strives to prove that maybe distance really does make the heart grow fonder.
About the Author
Donald Brown was born in Hugheston, West Virginia. Brown grew up as a coal miner's son, which led him to his beautiful wife Nancy.
A Love Story About Two People from the Coal Fields of West Virginia is a 70-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7190-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-love-story-about-two-people-from-the-coal-fields-of-west-virginia/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
