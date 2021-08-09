Mars Hill, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
August 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBetty Bluebird and Carl Cardinal, a new book written by Shannon McKerlie and inspired by Cassie McKerlie, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Betty and Carl are two birds in love. The only problem is that everyone else keeps telling them they shouldn't be together because they're different kinds of birds. Will they be able to overcome this obstacle and achieve their own happily ever after? This relatable and heartwarming story seeks to educate children about discrimination, particularly related to multi-racial relationships and families. Author Shannon McKerlie hopes to provide children with a concrete example of how prejudice can appear and arm them with the tools needed to overcome it through love and kindness.
About the Author
Shannon McKerlie has faced discrimination in her own life based on who she has loved, but she now lives with her beautiful wife and their sweet pets. She is a living example of how love can overcome adversity.
Betty Bluebird and Carl Cardinal is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-851-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/betty-bluebird-and-carl-cardinal/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us