July IT Job Market grew by 11,200 jobs and 73K YTD according to Janco
August 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT– www.e-janco.com – Janco reports that 2021 YTD job growth exceeds 2020 by 175,900 YTD. According to the latest BLS data analyzed by Janco there are now 3.68 million jobs for IT Professionals in the US. The three-month moving average trend for the creation of IT Pros jobs continues to move up. The hiring of IT Pros is robust. Demand is across all industries but is focused more on those enterprises that are re-opening.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "With re-opening more organizations are actively recruiting. In full employment states, there are many positions for IT pros that remain unfilled due to the lack of qualified candidates. Also, results for Janco's Mid-Year IT Salary Survey show that IT salaries have begun to move up as demand is exceeding supply. Median Compensation for IT Pros is now over $96.6K. The greatest increases have been for IT executive management in large enterprises. That is not all, IT Pros are demanding increases in compensation, and attrition rates are moving up as IT Pros look for better opportunities."
The CEO added, "With hiring on the rise, we have just updated our IT Hiring Kit. It contains over 312 industry-standard job descriptions, the latest IT salary data, and our exclusive Interview Recruiting and Hiring guide. More information on the IT Hiring kit can be found on our website at https://e-janco.com/ithirepack.htm ". He added, "…we have created a System Analyst job class to our IT Professional Job Family Classification & Pay Grade system. Along with that and our most recent salary survey, we have created several templates for pay grades for the job family. These detailed job descriptions and pay grade templates will be added to the inventory of IT Job descriptions available in the IT Hiring Kit as they are developed."
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
The full analysis can be found at https://www.e-janco.com/career/employmentdata.html
