Eden, MD Author Publishes Memoir
August 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDiary of a Baby Boomer, a new book by John Albert Buchness, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Diary of a Baby Boomer follows the extraordinary life of ordinary man John Albert Buchness. Buchness chronicles his journey from childhood to adulthood through the series of cities he has called home throughout his life. Living between the United States and Europe, his fascinating tale is filled with adventure, romance, heartbreak, partying, art, and music. Ending with a series of poems from reflections throughout his life, Buchness provides an insightful look at life and what we can make of it.
About the Author
John Albert Buchness graduated from UC Berkely in June 1970 and is a retired secondary school teacher. He currently resides in Eden, MD, on a small, non-working farm with his wife and twenty-four-year-old son. He enjoys caring for his farmland's acreage and his wife's garden. Additionally, Buchness plays classical guitar for St. Francis's Roman Catholic Church on Sundays and provides concerts to the residents of Eden. He currently provides at-home concerts on YouTube due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be found at the stfrancis.org. At home, he enjoys giving guitar lessons and writing.
Diary of a Baby Boomer is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7092-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/diary-of-a-baby-boomer/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us