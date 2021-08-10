Canton, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThere's a Moose on the Loose, a new book by Don Reuschel, has been released by RoseDog Books.
There's a Moose on the Loose is an enchanting tale of a moose who wanders into town one day to explore and look around. The moose tries to make friends, but the people are wary. So, eventually, the moose decides to return home to its woodland friends.
This fun and educational read for children, with its brightly colored illustrations coupled with the short, easy-to-read sentences, will hold their attention and enable them to recognize words quicker.
There will be a total of nine books in this series, so be on the lookout for new books soon to follow.
About the Author
DON REUSCHEL is a retired engineer and realtor who always enjoyed reading to his four children and thirteen grandchildren. He applied what he learned from reading to them into each of his books.
Reuschel loves to participate in and watch all types of sports. He also enjoys music and has written and recorded a song for each of his children and grandchildren. He enjoys traveling and has walked over a hundred miles of the Appalachian Trail with his son and grandson.
There's a Moose on the Loose is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-956-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/theres-a-moose-on-the-loose/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/theres-a-moose-on-the-loose/
