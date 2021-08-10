Blanchard, OK Author Publishes Novel
August 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Alpha, a new book by Brooklyn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pandora has had the same dream since she was seven. She dreams of a cottage in a clearing and a white wolf chasing her through the woods. When one day her dream shows her more than she has ever seen before, she sets out on a journey with her two best friends to discover who or what she truly is.
About the Author
Brooklyn has always loved to read and write. When not reading or writing, she can be found binge watching Friends or playing Minecraft. The Alpha is the first book she has ever had published.
The Alpha is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 and eBook ($13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4092-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-alpha/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-alpha/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us