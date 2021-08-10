Prairie Grove, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
August 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFat Ed Is Not Up!, a new book by Joyce Bond, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fat Ed Is Not Up! No barnyard noise can stir Fat Ed from his slumber. All the farm animals try, but Fat Ed will not wake up! Hard to remember short vowel sounds become familiar as children read through the delightfully illustrated pages of Fat Ed Is Not Up!
About the Author
Joyce Melville Bond writes from experience. She has taught for over forty-two years in areas of reading, math, language, Title I and special education. Joyce Melville Bond holds degrees in elementary and secondary education from Pepperdine University and University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Fat Ed Is Not Up! is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 and eBook ($18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1251-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fat-ed-is-not-up/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fat-ed-is-not-up/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
