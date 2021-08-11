Bellini Camaleonda Sofa, Sven Style Sofa, and Many Other Modern Sofas Added To The MHD Catalog
August 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsSo far, this has been a year of reinvention and new opportunities for many businesses, including furniture companies. During this month, some online stores such as www.manhattanhomedesign.com have taken the opportunity to renew their stock and favor a rebound in their sales this month. For this reason, they're launching a new line of high-quality and ergonomic modern sofas that include some of the most outstanding and relevant creations of the Mid Century Modern historic catalog: the Mario Bellini Camaleonda Sofa, Eastwood Sofa, Woodrow Box 87" leather Sofa, the Sven Style Sofa, Woodrow Box Skandi Sofa, Curved Boucle Sofa Fabric, and many others. These designs are created to fit into Mid-Century Modern style environments and are pieces with great ergonomics and durability. Finding a good quality leather sofa NYC shouldn't be a tiresome task from now on, thanks to stores like this.
Since its foray into the modern sofa market, the company has greatly expanded its catalog, including various pieces for every taste and need. The tanned leather sofas, fabric sofas, modern sectionals, and even modular sofas make up an impressive catalog in which each user can find the model that best suits their house or apartment. Also, its advanced online sales system allows the store to send these products to any part of the national territory. Therefore, buyers can choose the sofa they prefer from home and receive it at their doorstep, quickly and safely.
A MODERN SOFA FOR EVERY TASTE
Modern sofas continue to have enormous relevance in today's modern furniture market. It's common for a furniture customer to be looking for a modern sofa NYC. Versatile collections allow all types of users to find what they want even if they've never seen it before. For example, leather models like the Sven Style sofa are some of the most sought-after pieces for male environments called "man caves", taking into account that leather is a material that has been present in all kinds of garments and decorating styles that men prefer. On the other hand, the collection offers radically different pieces, like the Curved Boucle Sofa Fabric, perfect for those who love beauteous layouts and want to convey a relaxed and soft feeling.
"We are making it easy for all buyers so that they can renovate the interiors of their houses, apartments, and work areas. It's something that our loyal customers value very much," said the CEO of the company, who mentioned he was very satisfied with the public response to the inclusion of these new products, which have been sold at an unstoppable rate. "We are not only a furniture store like many others but also an agency that friendly promotes decorating ideas and trends. We keep ourselves very informed about what people want, to always offer them what fashion proposes, from a very professional point of view. We want that image to remain in the minds of our customers."
Professional interior designers also highly recommend their clients to check the MHD catalog, taking into account that it usually means an effective source of solutions for everything they're looking for. After all, some pieces like the acclaimed Bellini Sofa, recognized worldwide for its great style and perfect technical capabilities for the most demanding users, are also available in this catalog at a much more affordable price than other competitive stores.
A STYLE THAT STOOD THE TEST OF TIME
Competition within the furniture market is not easy. Other similar online stores, specialized in models of this trend and faithful replicas, want new customers to know their extraordinary catalog in more detail. It includes such important designs, such as the aforementioned and other similar sofas.
However, the Manhattan Home Design products are not only comfortable, durable, and ergonomic, made with excellent quality materials, capable of lasting for generations. They're also faithful representatives of the minimalist elegance that defines a style that people love so much and continues to be so popular.
Any MCM lover would like to have a Mario Bellini Camaleonda Sofa, Eastwood leather sofa, Woodrow Box Sofa, Sven Style Sofa, Woodrow Box Skandi Sofa, or a Curved Boucle Sofa Fabric in their living room because they know the power of these models to transform any area's layout dramatically.
Interested people can enter the store's website (www.manhattanhomedesign.com) to check the mentioned living room sofas and the rest of the models, including some faithful and affordable replicas of the most iconic designs within this style that has reigned among the most popular decorating trends for more than sixty years and brings an endless variety of options for the renovation of all kinds of areas, including wooden bedroom furniture.
For more information, you can also call 646-578-8606 or send an email to customerservice@manhattanhomedesign.com
