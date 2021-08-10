Covina, CA Author Publishes Book
August 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDarkness, a new book by X.R, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Darkness delves into the fight against dark emotions, such as depression, anxiety, and heartache. It allows people to know that there are others who can connect with them.
X.R's own struggles with depression, anxiety, and auditory schizophrenia have changed her life, believe it or not for the better. They have allowed her to write her darkest thoughts down and use them to help others.
About the Author
X.R is 20 years old, the oldest of four children. She is a basketball coach and was raised in El Monte, California, where she attended West Covina High School.
Darkness is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 and eBook ($5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4233-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/darkness-by-x-r/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/darkness-x-r/
