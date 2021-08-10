Sarasota, FL Author Publishes Memoir
August 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Have a Dream Too!, a new book by Tina Cyr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a memoir of abuse and a broken system for victims, I Have a Dream Too! describes the cyclical nature of escaping and clinging to new abusers, making recovery seem unattainable.
The personal account of abuse is designed to serve as a guideline to seek help from others to survive. To cope with the effects of the abuse, the victim must come to terms with the fact that they are not at fault for the mistreatment, not stupid for staying, and not alone.
About the Author
Tina Cyr is the parent to an adult daughter and stepdaughter along with two permanent foster children. She has been both a client of and a volunteer for Family Violence. Cyr is originally from Maine and now lives in Sarasota, Florida. She enjoys crafts, camping, and the ocean.
I Have a Dream Too! is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0091-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-have-a-dream-too/
