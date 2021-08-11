The Barcelona Collection, Le Corbusier Collection and Some Other Impressive Sofa Models Are Now Part Of The Barcelona Designs Catalog
August 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsThere's no doubt that this year has been, despite all its difficulties, a period of great opportunities for many companies that have had the chance to offer novel alternatives, expand their client portfolio and their product catalog in an amazing way. An example of this is www.barcelona-designs.com, which has recently renewed its stock with an interesting range of attractive modern sofas that vary in designs, materials, colors, sizes, and styles. The two great collections that are part of the catalog this season, which promise to break all sales records, are the Barcelona collection and the Le Corbusier collection. Both collections make an emblematic part of the Mid-Century Modern style, and their iconic models represent all the strength and value of this highly acclaimed decorating trend. The group of products aimed directly at modern sofa NYC lovers, including some best-selling models, such as the Barcelona Daybed, Barcelona Sofa, Le Corbusier LC5 Sofa, Le Corbusier Lc3 Chair, and many others.
Also, the new product selection includes some of the most iconic and impressive models created by emblematic designers within this trend, such as the Hans Wegner Flag Halyard Chair, Mario Bellini Camaleonda Sofa, Eastwood Sofa, Woodrow Box 87 " leather Sofa, the Sven Style Sofa, Ducaroy Portside 2 Seater Sofa Fabric and many more.
The high quality of these designs is what makes this catalog stand out from many others published by similar stores. They're versatile models, with great ergonomics and durability, made to be the center of attention in any environment in which they are placed. The company, which to this date has distributed hundreds of products throughout the Canadian territory thanks to its efficient online sales system, has undergone an evident expansion since its foray into the sofa market. The main idea is to be able to cover as many tastes and needs as the public requires. For this reason, both tanned leather sofas and fabric or synthetic material sofas have been included, as well as functionally diverse designs: modular, sectional sofas, etc. Finding a high-quality leather sofa NYC shouldn't be such a tiresome task from now on, thanks to stores like this. These are replicas of legendary creations within the Mid-Century Modern style.
MANY OPTIONS TO CHOOSE FROM
It's no secret to anyone that the sofa is still a vitally important piece in interior design today, especially in the western world. For this reason, manufacturers strive to launch increasingly innovative, sophisticated, and appealing designs to the market, attracting buyers massively. Tanned leather models like the Sven Style sofa, for example, have been widely accepted for environments such as man caves, considering that leather is a material highly valued by the male audience.
However, the catalog is very diverse and also includes pieces such as the Ducaroy Portside 2 Seater Sofa Fabric which, although it can work very well also in manly environments, is a very different model, with a more relaxed and informal flair. "One of the great missions of our company has always been to try to offer an efficient sales system that allows users to comfortably choose the sofa they prefer or any other of our modern pieces and receive them comfortably at home without having to go out," said the CEO of the company. "We are very excited to have been able to include such amazing and iconic designs that are part of the history of this style."
And, if it's about iconic pieces, there's no doubt that models like the Bellini Camaleonda sofa are highly recognized for their features and for the innovation they represented at the time of their launch. Stores like Barcelona Designs help keep alive the spirit of those legendary designs that still top the charts and are very popular, not only in Canada but also worldwide.
THE BARCELONA DESIGNS PROPOSAL
The products of this store go through strict quality controls before being put up for sale, and that's one of the most important aspects that has allowed them to lead in the replica market. Customers usually look for very faithful and affordable replicas, which respect as much as possible the original patented models and which, at the same time, represent a convenient investment. A Barcelona Loveseat, a Barcelona Ottoman, a Le Corbusier Lc2 Sofa, or a Le CorbusierLC2 Chair are products that people can probably find in the catalogs of other stores, but the difference of Barcelona Designs is that these models have been manufactured with first-class materials, according to the specifications of the original pieces.
Interested people can enter the store's website (www.barcelona-designs.com) to review the aforementioned modern sofas and the rest of the models, including some other faithful and affordable replicas of the most iconic designs within this style that It has reigned among the most popular decorating trends for more than sixty years and provides endless options for the renovation of all types of spaces in offices and at home, including wooden bedroom furniture.
For more information, you can also call 1-646-340-3033 or email customerservice@barcelona-designs.com
