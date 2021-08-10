Kent, OH Author Publishes Quote Book
August 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInspiring Words from an Ordinary Man, a new book by Jason Falstick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of inspiring quotes is a culmination of years of learning how to turn the tables on negativity. These encouraging words will help you want for more and think of the much bigger picture at hand. Even in the most tumultuous of times, one may always find rays of home and inspiration along the way.
About the Author
Jason Falstick has been in the restaurant and hospitality industry for over 20 years. He is known as confident and someone who can help be a positive force. He always tries to keep the big picture in focus, even in the most uncertain of times.
Inspiring Words from an Ordinary Man is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1353-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inspiring-words-from-an-ordinary-man/
