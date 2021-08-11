ManhattanHomeDesign.com Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for 4th Year in a Row
August 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsInc. magazine revealed that ManhattanHomeDesign.com was added on its annual Inc. 5000 list, this is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list also represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Facebook, Chobani, LinkedIn, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success" says Inc. Editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities." The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for over a million jobs in the past three years and a huge driver of our economy.
"Manhattan Home Design is thrilled to be included for the 4th time on this year's Inc. 5000 list," said Daniel Levy, ManhattanHomeDesign.com Founder & CEO. "Our team's dedication to consistently deliver exceptional service, innovative solutions and provide great values to our clients is a clear indicator of our continual success and growth. We are pleased to receive recognition for our hard work and look forward to future accomplishments." Another of the factors that Inc. 5000 considered to include Manhattan Home Design in their list is the great evolution this company has achieved, exceeding 6.5 million dollars in revenue in 2020, secured the placement on the 2021 Inc. 5000 prestigious list, and more recently, the number #13 of Inc.5000 Regionals: New York 2021.
The mission of ManhattanHomeDesign.com is to provide a pleasant experience to customers when buying furniture "Our clients have truly elevated us to this position in our business history," said Daniel Levy, CEO of ManhattanHomeDesign.com. "Focusing on delivering new products and services that fulfill our mission to provide great value and excellent service to our customers, has resulted in our continued success."
ManhattanHomeDesign.com is also one of the leading suppliers of high-end furniture replicas in America and has a sister company called ManhattanOfficeDesign.com, which focuses on helping you design an optimal and ergonomic office workspace, providing you with a varied catalog made up of high-quality and affordable pieces like Humanscale furniture and HON Ignition.
