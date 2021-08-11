Germantown, MD Author Publishes Peru Travel Guide
August 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWonders in the Sacred Valley of the Incas, a new book by Garfield Tavernier, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wonders in the Sacred Valley of the Incas is a practical, interesting, and informative guide to the heartland of the Incas, including the legendary capital City of Cuzco and the main archeological and geographical sites in the Valley, from Pisac to Machu Picchu. Accurate data points, keen analysis, and firsthand observations provide insight and perspective for the casual traveler or the curious reader. It also dispels the many myths about the marvelous and mystical sanctuary and retreat between the Picchus, now widely acclaimed as a Wonder of the World.
About the Author
Garfield Tavernier, currently serves as an Arbitrator and Mediator domiciled in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and serving clients in States on the northeastern seaboard of the US. He is retired from the US Department of Health and Human Services, after a twenty-five-year career as a national officer in Human Resources and Labor Relations. As a pastime and leisurely occupation, Tavernier travels and studies extensively.
Wonders in the Sacred Valley of the Incas is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7130-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wonders-in-the-sacred-valley-of-the-incas-pisac-to-machu-picchu/
