Sedgwick, ME Author Publishes 2nd Historical Novel
August 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Scotsman at Great Works, a new book by Margaret Gray Pert, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Scotsman at Great Works takes up the life and times of George Gray where it left off in the previous book The Scotsman and takes the reader through the rest of his life.
About the Author
Margaret Gray Pert lives in a small town in Mid-Coast Maine. She enjoys knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Before she retired, she worked as a nurse's aide and a cook. She has always enjoyed genealogy and likes to help others to research their families.
The Scotsman at Great Works is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3385-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-scotsman-at-great-works/
