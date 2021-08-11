Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes a Collection of Narratives
August 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdversity's Child: 3 Victims & 4 Female Murderers' Stories of Redemption, a new book by Bettye Sweet, M.S., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Adversity's Child tells the story of seven females-three victims and four murderers-and their journey toward redemption. All of these women's stories involve childhood traumas. Each of them begins with Dr. Nadine Burke Harris' Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) questionnaire.
Bettye Sweet's story of molestation pales in comparison to that of her niece, Robin. Cheryl suffers extensive abuse and torture at the hands of her schizophrenic mother. Eight-year-old Carla watches her mother murder her twelve-year-old sister and then is raised by an incestuous father.
There's Rita, who's serving a twenty-five-to-life sentence for murdering her boyfriend, and Kierra-serving the same for robbing and killing the neighborhood storekeeper. Finally, there's Danielle, an entitled girl whose jealously takes the life of her boyfriend's baby daughter.
But with all of these challenges, can the power of love and forgiveness lead all seven to redemption? You will be riveted to these ladies' life-changing narratives.
Adversity's Child: 3 Victims & 4 Female Murderers' Stories of Redemption is a 238-page hardback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7898-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adversitys-child/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/adversitys-child-3-victims-4-female-murderers-stories-of-redemption/
