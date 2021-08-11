Naples, FL Author Publishes Non Fiction Narrative
August 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaybe If, a new book by Doreen Michele Wallace, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After a whirlwind of a year, 2020 has proved to be tough on everyone. Doreen Michele Wallace shows the turmoil, heartache, and tribulation the world has experienced during this year like no other. Throughout this tough time, Wallace shows how tough and strong humanity has been, from standing by their loved ones or even putting their own lives in jeopardy. This uplifting read will prove there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
About the Author
Doreen Michele Wallace has been an administrative professional for forty years. She worked as a professional musician and singer with her husband for many years. Wallace enjoys cooking, painting, and baking. She resides in Naples, Florida.
Maybe If is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7161-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/maybe-if/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/maybe-if/
