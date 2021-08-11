Steuben County, New York Author Publishes Memoir
August 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAs I Recall: Growing up in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s in Kenmore, NY and Beyond, a new book by Gregory Granger Laker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Take a walk down memory lane with Gregory Granger Laker, a regular guy who reminisces on life growing up in suburban Buffalo, NY in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Laker retells his life experiences growing up in Kenmore – from his close relationships with classmates, family, and friends to his lifelong love and participation in sports to everyday mischief and more.
"I expect all baby boomers to be able to relate and reminisce about the content in this book," Laker says. As I Recall: Growing up in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s; in Kenmore, NY has something that anyone who grew up in the same time period can connect with!
About the Author
Gregory Granger Laker is a 69-year old retiree, after a 36 year career in heavy duty truck sales. He resides in Canisteo, NY with his beautiful wife, who together they have 4 wonderful grown children and 11 amazing grandchildren.
Laker and his wife enjoy being active and social, as well as travelling and seeing live music. Yes, Laker still competitively plays pool and he admits to enjoying reading more now in retirement. Although he has many joys and passions, he gets the most enjoyment from watching his children raise his grandchildren!
As I Recall: Growing up in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s in Kenmore, NY and Beyond is a 288-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1142-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/as-i-recall-growing-up-in-the-1950s-60s-and-70s-in-kenmore-ny-and-beyond-antics-escapades-adventures-of-gregory-granger-laker-my-auto-biography-volume-one-1951-1977/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us