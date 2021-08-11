Top 5 companies to highlight in 2021
August 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle News2021 has been a very valuable setting for the resurgence of online businesses and many companies have taken advantage of this opportunity to drive a significant rebound in their sales and revenues. Online businesses have become an increasingly popular way to buy and sell. After the start of the pandemic, these opportunities increased, so it is worth reviewing five of these companies that have stood out in the business field for their amazing profile and the way to manage their growth in a very short term, especially within the modern furniture business, both home furniture and office furniture; these are sectors that had a significant increase in recent months. This is the top 5 companies to highlight in 2021:
1.- ManhattanHomeDesign.com. With more than 10 years leading the market for modern furniture and selling the most faithful and affordable replicas that can be obtained on the Internet, this online store has remained in the minds of many consumers not only in the United States but also in some other countries of the continent. Its catalog includes reproductions of some of the most iconic designs within the Mid-Century Modern Style, such as the Tulip tables, the Egg Chair, the Hans Wegner Flag Halyard Chair, some modern sofas such as the Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa, and even iconic floor lamps, like the Arco lamp by the Castiglioni brothers.
2-TheRightChairs.com. This initiative represents the ultimate innovation within the postmodern world. Climate change and environmental problems are, at this point, something that everyone is aware of, and in this dynamic exercise of searching for solutions, alternatives emerge such as the star product of this site: "ergonomic & planet-friendly; the right chair for your body, the planet, and our community". The most important thing about this design is that it's made from recycled fishing nets, plastic bottles, and straws. The chair is, at first glance, spectacular, and with amazing technical and aesthetic characteristics. Also, the most important thing about this initiative is that for every chair someone buys, another chair is donated to a student from a developing country, thanks to a non-profit program to support education.
3- ManhattanOfficeDesign.com. This store represents, in a nutshell, everything that someone who is putting together a modern office could need to furnish and design it with a spectacular look and avant-garde style. The products on this portal encompass some well-known brands, such as HON Office Furniture, AIS Office Furniture, Humanscale Office Furniture, and many more. They're internationally recognized brands for their amazing quality standards.
4-GovernmentOfficeFurniture.com. It's important to note that the services and products of this store have represented indisputable support for the government of the United States of America, which makes it worthy of the fourth position on this list. Much more than a furniture store, this website provides numerous services such as planning/specification, project management, installation, asset management, furniture maintenance, among others, which have earned it great prestige and consolidation in the market.
5-Barcelona-Designs.com. Known for its amazing replicas of entire collections that have been iconic in the history of modern furniture design, such as the Barcelona collection or the exclusive designs of the Le Corbusier group, Barcelona Designs not only distributes its products within the Canadian territory but is also one of the most representative high-end furniture stores that exist on the Internet, so it was inexcusable not to include it in this list.
These are 5 of the most important online stores of 2021 that have exceeded their sales and growth expectations, consolidating themselves in the market as top-tier companies that are increasingly conquering more customers and expanding their market share
