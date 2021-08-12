Henderson, NV Author Publishes Memoir
August 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne Child Alone, a new book by Nisha, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One Child Alone is a memoir that is unafraid of speaking honestly about life's hardship, and it does so in a compelling and elegant manner. The story seamlessly moves between narration of the author's voice now and events from the past, incorporating thoughts, feelings, and atmospheric descriptions.
About the Author
Nisha is self made. After a failed abortion by her biological mother, Nisha was abandoned at the age of nine months old. At the age of nine years old, she had already lived the three phases of life-privilege, middle class and the lowest depth of poverty. Her education was hampered, due to circumstances beyond her control. She basically educated herself, although she holds a stenographer diploma from Bennett College, Sheffield, England. She attended St. Genisius College in Curacao, Santa Monica City College in Santa Monica, California and began to further her studies at the University of California but had to discontinue due to the demands of working and supporting herself. Although the setback of her education, she successfully held prominent executive positions, including retiring as a loan officer. Her life is a credit to so many who have lost hope.
One Child Alone is a 292-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4233-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/one-child-alone-pb/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
