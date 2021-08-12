Pandemic Inspires Myrtle Beach, SC Man to Publish First Novel
August 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMyrtle Beach, SC. (August 10, 2021) – Working during the pandemic a Myrtle Beach man realized just how fragile life had become and that awareness inspired him to follow his dream: write his first novel. JD Cline is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has worked in healthcare and sales in the Southeast for more than thirty years.
JD Clines says, "When the pandemic hit in 2020, I grasped that unrealized dreams or even failing to attempt to achieve them are in and of themselves a tragedy, so I set out to finish a novel I began on vacation in 2019."
The novel begins when tragedy strikes two individuals on opposite sides of the country. At the pinnacle of his career in New York City, Matt seems to have it all. With a promotion on the horizon, Matt's world suddenly comes crashing down when he learns his personal life and career have irrevocably collided. Meanwhile, Alexandra is in a loveless marriage in California until one day her life of luxury and passivity implodes, forcing her to face the reality she's been avoiding. With nowhere to turn, Matt and Alexandra each venture into their pasts to rebuild their futures. None of it is easy, and they will be tested along the way, but fate has a way of leading us where we need to go, if we only listen to our hearts.
While the world is attempting to return to normal and A Change in Course is published, JD continues to write in his off time. The newly published author has alluded to a sequel to his first novel, as well as working on a new, unrelated novel.
About the Author
JD Cline is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He has worked in healthcare and sales in the Southeast for more than thirty years. He lives with his wife, Brenda, and his chocolate lab, Hurricane Hank, on the coast of South Carolina. Follow the author at jdcline.net, Instagram jd_cline or Facebook JD Cline.
A Change in Course is a 368-page softcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4151-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-change-in-course/.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Change-Course-Jd-Cline/dp/1637641516/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
