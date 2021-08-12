Lancaster, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
August 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mysterious Snack Snatcher, a new book by Sharmetra Aubrey Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A young boy named Zack loves to sneak snacks from the kitchen when no one is looking. But what happens when this sneaky bad habit spills over into his 2nd-grade classroom? Will Zack continue to get away with remaining mysterious, or will his sneaky ways soon catch up with him?
Students today are faced daily with peer pressure. Oftentimes students are not as bad as they seem, but the pressures to appear a certain way tend to alter who they truly are. We must always remember to stand firm in who we are, regardless of other influences around us.
About the Author
Sharmetra Aubrey Lewis was born and raised in a small town of Homer, LA, before moving and making her mark in Lancaster, TX. She is a proud mother, wife, teacher, mentor, and inspirational speaker.
Growing up as a child, Sharmetra never imagined she would become an author, let alone have a profound passion for reading and writing. She enjoys writing poetry and reading all genres of books, as well as mentoring young teens, and is the proud author of The Thrilling Chronicles of Mayfield and Deliverance in the Midst of Pain. She was a teacher long before becoming a certified teacher and knew that in order to see change in the world, she must first become a product of change. With this optimistic mindset, she's led youth book clubs and youth writing workshops within her church organization and school district.
The Mysterious Snack Snatcher is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3116-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-mysterious-snack-snatcher/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mysterious-snack-snatcher/
