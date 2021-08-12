Syracuse, NY Author Publishes Book
August 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTake a Peek into the Mind of Miss Kaye, a new book by Miss Kaye, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Write a Letter to Yourself
Write a letter to yourself,
Let your thoughts spill out.
Ask your future-self questions –
Did you make it as far?
Are you still doing this?
Do you still fancy that?
Write a letter to yourself and hope
that your "future you" will surpass your "now you."
Take a Peek into the Mind of Miss Kaye is a collection of poetry and short stories that offers glimpses into family history and treasured tales, life experiences, and the serenity of the best back yard. Miss Kaye's captivating language and poignant messages speak to the heart of all readers.
About the Author
Miss Kaye was born in Brookville, Pennsylvania, and along with her younger brother and parents moved to Syracuse, New York, in 1986, into her great-grandparents' house, next door to her great aunt and uncle. Miss Kaye was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of nine.
Take a Peek into the Mind of Miss Kaye is a 44-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 and eBook ($15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2240-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/take-a-peek-into-the-mind-of-miss-kaye/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/take-a-peek-into-the-mind-of-miss-kaye/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
