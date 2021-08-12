Union, MS Intersex Author Publishes Eye-Opening Memoir
August 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMsUnderstood, a new book by Jerry "Nykole" Hodges, has been released by RoseDog Books., Inc.
On October 10, 1956, a baby was born to a middle-class family in Mobile, Alabama. The couple, Steve Edmond Ray and Lois Arlene Mott-Ray, already had two other children, Lila Louise and Doyle Edmond. They were a happy family. However, their third child's life would not be an easy one.
Being born as a hermaphrodite, intersex, brought forth many struggles in her life. From a young age, Jerry "Nykole" Hodges always had female tendencies, like playing with paper dolls, wearing her sister's dresses, and even attending ballet class. Throughout her sixty-four years of life, Hodges has faced abuse, physical, emotional, and sexual, from churches, classmates, and people in her everyday walks in life. After a marriage to a woman for twenty-seven years failed, Hodges began to live as a woman. She is now married to Charles Hodges, and even her husband has felt the ridicule and abuse thrusted upon him for his relationship with her. In the past, Hodges struggled with suicidal thoughts, but with major help from her husband and God, she is able to find comfort.
Hodges' hope in writing her story is to help others like her. While it is not easy, there is hope in faith, walking with God, and those family and friends who are supportive. Please know there are others out there who can share in your pain and who can help guide you to a better life living as your true self.
MsUnderstood is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 and eBook ($6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-021-4. It was published by RoseDog Books, Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/msunderstood/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/msunderstood/
