Northport, New York Professor & Author Publishes Historical Fiction

Born a full-blooded Yaqui Indian in Mexico's northwest Sonora province, Henry grew up in the most tumultuous period in the proud history of the tribe. Yearning for nothing more than to lead a quiet existence, pursuing the Yaquis' fascinating religion, which blended Christian elements acquired from Jesuit missionaries in the 1600s and reverence for the huya aniya or natural world, Henry and his family would be torn asunder by the bitter wars against the Mexican government from the 1860s to the 1880s.
Following a devastating defeat in 1886, Henry must make a life-altering decision, stay in oppressed Sonora, or risk a new beginning north of the border in the United States.
Living the Truth: A Yaqui Journey is a semi-biographical novel of the author's great-great grandfather, Henry Serine, who lived from 1854 to 1935. It is an incredible story of perseverance and the unconquerable human spirit. Combining a compelling personal narrative, interwoven with the culture and saga of the Yaqui Nation, the most feared Native American tribe in Mexico, it is a haunting and unforgettable book.
About the Author
Richard Walsh, MSEd. has been an educator for over twenty-five years and is currently an adjunct professor at Long Island University, C.W. Post. He teaches courses on Native American history and culture, the Civil War, the American Revolution, the Presidency, World War II, and the history and culture of Ireland.
Professor Walsh lives in Northport, New York, with his wife, RoseAnn. Together they have four children and two grandchildren.
Living the Truth: A Yaqui Journey is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2449-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/living-the-truth-a-yaqui-journey/
