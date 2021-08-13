Westville, IN Author Publishes Collection Of Short Stories
August 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Collection of Work, a new book by Walter Holley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Collection of Work by Walter Holley is a fun read with many different storylines to keep the reader interested. Tales such as "Construction Games" and "The Camera" are ones to which all readers can relate. Enjoy!
About the Author
Having worked hard in the construction and steel industries, Walter Holley is looking forward to tomorrow with his wife of 40 years and the 5 grandchildren in Otis, Indiana. They enjoy Lake Michigan and winter activities with their little Rat Terrier, Charlie.
A Collection of Work is a 320-page hardbound with a retail price of $27.00 and eBook ($22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4059-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/collection-of-work-by-walter-holley/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-collection-of-work/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
