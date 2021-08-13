New Product Alert! StarWind Backup Appliance: Unrepecented Backup and Recovery Speed
August 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBeverly, MA, August 13, 2021 – StarWind launches a new product that comes as a pre-configured, versatile, and ready-to-work backup solution that shrinks the backup window to unprecedented levels without any overlap or harm to other processes.
StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge, launches a new smart, eco-friendly, and ready-to-backup solution - StarWind Backup Appliance (BA). Thanks to an all-NVMe backend, Backup Appliance from StarWind frees its users from the old concepts of RTO and RPO while providing the fastest backup and recovery levels in the industry. The solution fully removes the issue of backup servers being a bottleneck.
StarWind BA is optimally priced and has a transparent, future-proof architecture that includes the best commodity hardware, your industry-standard hypervisor of choice, and a StarWind SDS engine. Your storage space will be separated from the backup application layer until you need it, while your backup data will be "air-gapped" from ransomware and protected against drive failure. For ultimate peace of mind, the solution comes with ProActive Support that will monitor your systems 24/7/365.
StarWind Backup Appliance is also environmentally and user friendly. The ecological footprint of the customers' backup infrastructure is improved by NVMe consuming less power per TB/IO, generating less heat, and, thus, requiring less energy for cooling than other industry alternatives. As part of the offer, StarWind Engineers will pre-configure the solution and help you migrate to it as well. In addition, everything is intuitive and easy to operate thanks to a unified Web UI.
With StarWind Backup Appliance, you'll fit even into the strictest RTPO without any backup window planning and scheduling.
About StarWind
StarWind is a virtualization pioneer focused on delivering Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure solutions designed to build high-performing, flexible, and resilient IT infrastructures for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge. Founded in 2009, StarWind has spread remarkably over the globe and helped to build virtualization infrastructures for hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.
