Troy, OH Author Publishes Narrative
August 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLights for Teresa, a new book by John Cobalt, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book is based on the true story of a father who against all odds, found his only daughter who was taken by a maniacal abductor. It explains in detail the great legal, financial and emotional struggles as he works desperately to find her. He discovers the many faults in the justice system as well as inept and corrupt officials along the way. The story also explains how through the use of a variety of government agencies and social media that the extensive search ended in a successful recovery. The author tells the story from his firsthand experience of the events. This is a must read for anyone who is going through a custody battle and/or have had their children taken by a spouse.
Lights for Teresa is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1033-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lights-for-teresa/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/lights-for-teresa-based-on-a-real-story-of-abduction-and-recovery/
