Sellers, SC Author Publishes Novel
August 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Ruined, a new book by Chasity Hardy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story of Freya and her journey to closure is one to remember. After being raped, Freya feels as though her life is just falling apart. Until she meets Coit. Her new romance leads her to questions about her life, answers to her mysterious tragedy that she does not remember. Freya's story teaches us that moments that change the course of life can't define you as a person.
About the Author
Chasity Hardy is a wife and mother of two children. She is an avid reader. Hardy is from South Carolina and an elementary school teacher.
The Ruined is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1324-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-ruined/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-ruined/
