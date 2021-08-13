Quincy, MA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNo Remorse, a new book by Sin Royal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fighting for the power of money and willing to get it by any means necessary. Living that street life. Drugs, sex, murder, and dirty cops. Your "day ones" turning into snitches. Ultimately, you began to live a life of No Remorse.
About the Author
Sin Royal was born and raised in Orchard Park Housing Development located in Roxbury, Massachusetts. He is a Roxbury kid at heart! He lived the street life, Landing him in and out of juvenile detention center, county jails, and prisons all his life. Street life is the only life he knew. Sin has seen and been through unimaginable things in his lifetime. How can you know what is wrong, when from a young age you're taught all the wrong things for survival? Serving a seven-year sentence in Southwood St Prison, Sin decided to write this book. The time he spent in prison helped him see people for who they are. Discovering "friends" were truly his enemies.
No Remorse is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3796-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/no-remorse/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/no-remorse/
