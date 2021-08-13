Winter Garden, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Self-Help Book
August 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Birth of Empress Rose: I Want to Live Again, a new book by Erica Ruffin Marshall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Birth of Empress Rose: I Want to Live Again is your guide to changing your mindset for the better. Discover the tools needed to train your thoughts for the better and become inspired to move forward and create a new reality for yourself by exploring your passions and embracing self-love!
After the death of her husband, Erica Ruffin Marshall found herself in a state of depression, which was compounded by fear, caring for elderly parents, a high-pressure job and impending retirement, and many other stressors we all face throughout our lives. But through the grace of God, Ruffin Marshall was able to change her mindset and transition from despair to a life of positive thinking, health, joy, success, prosperity, and self-love. Now she's sharing her process with you.
About the Author
Erica Ruffin Marshall is a businesswoman, author, and the second Black American police sergeant in the history of the Miami Beach Police Department in Florida. A daughter of God and proud mother, she worked as a police officer for 18 years with before retiring.
Ruffin Marshall loves to travel to different countries and explore new experiences. She is also very active in community services and homeless outreach, and strives to Erica give, teach, uplift, and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to reach their goals. When she is home, she enjoys gardening.
The Birth of Empress Rose: I Want to Live Again is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1176-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-birth-of-empress-rose-i-want-to-live-again/
