Milford, IN Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
August 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOppositions, a new book by Bambi Cassidy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Oppositions is a collection of short stories and poems, the creativity and resonation prevalent to others. This book is unique because it is not only about life but imagination. It offers not only poems but short stories to put yourself into, and readers can take away wisdom and empathy from its message.
About the Author
Bambi Cassidy enjoys watching movies, going to parks or beaches, and walking. She is a single mom and has two children.
Oppositions is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3182-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/oppositions/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/oppositions/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us