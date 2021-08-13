Yorktown Heights, NY Author Publishes Spiritual Self Help Book
August 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Canvas and the Expressions, a new book by Yaqub Amani, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We all ask questions about life, death, and the drama of living in a complex universe. The Canvas and The Expressions takes the reader on a journey of mind and soul, pointing to an integrated consciousness and the soul evolution through many states. It examines our being's inner and outer dimensions, shrouded in a paradox, and directs the attention to observing, perceiving, and witnessing. The hope is that the reader realizes that although the scattered experiences of reality are uniquely the writer's, they should map a path for their own journey. It is unique because it is not an imposed dogma but a canvas on which the reader's mind draws perceived impressions. It is about the physical, psychological, and spiritual aspects of states we experience by observing and perceiving realities.
About the Author
Yaqub Amani has a Ph.D. in physics and taught physics and engineering for more than forty years. He is married with two children, and he loves to read science, philosophy, and literature and listen to rich music. A walk in the wilderness is what uplifts him and inspires him. He believes in a spiritual universe and meditates on the mysteries of creation.
The Canvas and the Expressions is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (Hardcover $19.00, eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4015-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-canvas-and-the-expressions-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dns-sons-of-war/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
