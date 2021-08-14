Aiken, SC Author Publishes Book on Climate Change
August 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Shitty Mammal, a new book by Richard Civita, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Homo Sapiens and their behavior. How we act in a totally destructive, noncommunal manner and have been doing so an entire thirty-five thousand years on this planet Gaia. It unequivocally shows we must change; we must question continuously and reinvent forms of democracy and capitalism, while respecting Mother Nature. It is time for each of us to be a participant in this change instead of a bystander, and fight to reduce the global population to keep the planet stable. Author Richard Civita dives into the changes we must make if we are to keep our wonderful planet alive. We must reduce our cities' populations, return to a vegan diet, and, perhaps hardest of all, become un-egotistical beings.
About the Author
Richard Civita is the proud father to four sons and two daughters and grandfather to twelve grandchildren. He resides in Aiken, South Carolina.
The Shitty Mammal is a 430-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7125-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-shitty-mammal/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us