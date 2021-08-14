Marina Del Ray, CA Author Publishes Religious Novel
August 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsProving Faith, a new book by George Vaughan Bower, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In science we can prove the positive and the negative. But can we disprove faith? Is there a logical test that can be put together? George Bower has been trying to figure out the answers to these questions for some time and has finally had the courage to take an honest look at the question. He places the foundations of the major faith systems under a microscope and finds surprising results.
About the Author
George Bower has a Bachelor of Science in physics and Masters of Business Administration. He entered the Army and served in Vietnam and received the Combat Infantry badge and two bronze star medals.
Proving Faith is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0685-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/proving-faith/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/proving-faith/
