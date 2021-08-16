Portage, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
August 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Cat Named Harry Mewdini, a new book by Richard Bittle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cats are delightful, curious little creatures, and Harry Mewdini is the most curious of them all! Almost like a magician, Harry leaps and bounds as he explores the world around him.
A Cat Named Harry Mewdini is a fun tale about this curious kitty who is a big part of his family's life-but he's also the most independent cat you'll ever meet!
About the Author
A graduate of the University of Michigan, Richard Bittle is a deep-muscle therapist and former teacher. He has been practicing tai chi and yoga for 30 years now.
A Cat Named Harry Mewdini is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 and eBook ($19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4350-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-cat-named-harry-mewdini/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-cat-named-harry-mewdini/
