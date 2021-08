Portage, MI Author Publishes Children's Book

A Cat Named Harry Mewdini, a new book by Richard Bittle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Cats are delightful, curious little creatures, and Harry Mewdini is the most curious of them all! Almost like a magician, Harry leaps and bounds as he explores the world around him.A Cat Named Harry Mewdini is a fun tale about this curious kitty who is a big part of his family's life-but he's also the most independent cat you'll ever meet!A graduate of the University of Michigan, Richard Bittle is a deep-muscle therapist and former teacher. He has been practicing tai chi and yoga for 30 years now.A Cat Named Harry Mewdini is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 and eBook ($19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4350-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-cat-named-harry-mewdini/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-cat-named-harry-mewdini/