Richland, WA Author Publishes Action Novel
August 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsASSASSIN: In Training, a new book by D. I. Hemlock, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A freak motor vehicle accident leads Michaela to develop a truly extraordinary gift: an acute eyesight that doctors discover is better than even the best military marksmen. While recovering from her injuries, Michaela learns that her boyfriend, Dan, is killed in an apparent murder for which no one is ultimately charged.
With a growing feeling that someone – or several someones - are being protected and the cause of murder is being covered up, Michaela embarks on a mission to uncover the truth surrounding Dan's murder and achieve her own unconventional sense of justice in the process.
ASSASSIN: In Training is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7279-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/assassin-in-training/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/assassin-in-training/
