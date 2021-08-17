Chino, CA Author Publishes Book of Poetry
August 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSoul, a new book by Ana Portillo Latin, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Poet Ana Portillo Latin's work is heavily influenced by the great Sylvia Plath. She began writing in high school and continued writing poems based on melancholy inspirations. Sadness, for her, was not a penalty but an armoire of songs to indulge. Her poetry is a view of her youthfulness which embodies a time of free expression. For Latin, poetry is her state of clarity. Any youthful-thinking mind can find understanding and a valuable connection through her poetry.
Soul is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7804-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/soul-by-ana-portillo-latin/ or our online bookstore athttps://rosedogbookstore.com/soul-by-ana-portillo-latin/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us