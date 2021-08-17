Orange, NJ Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
August 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn the Other Side: Love…Sex…Marriage: Part II: Sex, God's Way, a new book by Wes Mullings, D.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the Other Side: Love…Sex…Marriage: Part II is about Love, Sex & Marriage from a biblical perspective, taken also in a historical viewpoint, e.g. women's lib. Wes Mullings' purpose in writing this book is to go through the dating stage beyond the closed doors of the married couple. Here is where we'll find the deep secrets and inner frustrations that can permanently impair the foundation of a good marriage. Here is where we can examine those necessary ingredients to be found in the development of a warm and happy marriage, as designed by our Creator.
About the Author
Reverend Wes received his Bachelor of Arts at the State University of New York. His graduate degrees are in pastoral counseling and clinical psychology. His post graduate degrees are in theology & philosophy. He is also a former assistant chaplain of the 82nd Airborne Division, and a former associate chaplain at Bellevue Medical Center in New York.
Also, the founder & chairman of Christian Dating Service Int'l (1980-2004). In this capacity he counseled thousands of Christian singles while building Christian families world wide-a pioneer in the Christian singles industry.
On the Other Side: Love…Sex…Marriage: Part II: Sex, God's Way is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1369-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/on-the-other-side/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/on-the-other-side-love-sex-marriage-part-ii-sex-gods-way/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us