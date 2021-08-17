Medford, NJ Retired M.D. and Author Publishes Medical Guide
What All Women Need to Know: From Teens to Menopause is an easy-to-read but very thorough discussion of most of the issues women have with their bodies. The information provided is based on Dr. Eugene R. McNinch's 45 years of experience as a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist and should empower women and their daughters to have a prominent role in their healthcare as they travel through the "cycle of a woman's life."
All too often Dr. McNinch sees new patients who have been struggling with certain issues for years without success. The body is a very complex machine with many interacting parts, and underlying problems often require a more in-depth investigation. The information in this book should help women to understand some of the issues that may exist, to know what questions to ask their provider, and to understand why certain testing or treatments would and should be suggested. Women may be empowered by this information to have a more significant role in their health care through the years. An educated patient is a blessing to any health care provider.
About the Author
Dr. McNinch is board certified by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, with over 45 years of experience. His experience includes that of solo private practice, as well as serving as a practicing department head of Women's Health in an HMO, the U.S. Navy, and the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. Dr. McNinch taught resident ob/gyn physicians in private practice, as well as in U.S. Navy Medical Centers. He as well taught a philosophy course at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Dr. McNinch is active in community church outreach and has served as a Stephen Minister. His hobbies include golfing, reading, and taking RV trips with his wife and family. He has a beautiful wife, five children, ten grandchildren, and one deceased son.
What All Women Need to Know From Teens to Menopause is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (hardback $23.00, eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4179-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-all-women-need-to-know-pb/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-all-women-need-to-know-from-teens-to-menopause-pb/
