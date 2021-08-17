ESC and Evercloak to Collaborate on Ground-Breaking $4.6 M NGen Funded Project To Develop Energy Efficient Specialized Cleanroom HVAC Systems For Advanced Manufacturing
August 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsBarrie, ON - As Canada continues to be a world leader in clean-tech, two Canadian companies are collaborating on a revolutionary nanofilm project that combined within specialized HVAC systems for critical environments and cleanrooms will have massive energy and emissions reduction implications across multiple industries.
The teams at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) and Evercloak are excited to announce a new $4.6 m collaborative project to build up to pilot-scale commercial production of graphene-based membranes. The project will be funded by Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) from the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada.
"This is a very exciting time for us. This collaboration represents a crucial building block towards net-zero by the year 2030 by reducing energy processes for cleanrooms. We are very excited to work with Evercloak and NGen on this initiative," said Vern Solomon, Founder/ Innovator of ESC.
Cleanroom facilities will typically use 30–50 times more energy than a typical commercial building as they have to achieve and maintain precise temperature, humidity, air pressure and air quality controls. Any drop or fluctuation in any one of these parameters could have catastrophic results on the sensitive electronics, pharmaceuticals, or agriculture within, as well as financial consequences for the companies involved.
Evercloak's ultra-thin graphene membranes can potentially improve the energy efficiency of air conditioning and dehumidification systems, thus dramatically reducing a cleanroom facility's operating costs; and more importantly, reducing global carbon emissions in the process.
This project will see ESC and Evercloak working closely together to integrate these membranes into the manufacturing of critical environment systems and cleanrooms with stringent requirements for temperature, humidity, air, and pressure. The reduced emissions and costs are poised to be tremendous competitive advantages for companies in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, high-value agriculture, electronics and advanced manufacturing.
"We are happy to see Canada leading the world with this technology. ESC is an innovative-thinking company and we are continuing our journey to support our clients with new technology and leading-edge critical environment facilities," said Vern Solomon.
"The future is bright after 38 years, as we enter our 5th decade of business."
-30-
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
About Evercloak
Based in Waterloo, Ontario, Evercloak aims to revolutionize industrial processes and drive clean technology with the world's thinnest and most uniform nano-coatings. Currently, Evercloak's patent-pending manufacturing process is unlocking the commercial opportunities of nanomaterial coatings with low-cost, large-area production capabilities.
By re-thinking the way 2D materials are manufactured, Evercloak is creating scalable and commercially viable opportunities to transform everything from energy storage to water desalination and address the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Learn more about Evercloak at Evercloak.com.
About NGen (Next Generation Manufacturing Canada)
NGen is the industry-led, not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians.
NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of 3,900 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC)
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC)
Contact Us