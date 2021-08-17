Absolute Sync Secures Seed Funding To Increase Toronto - LA Based Presence in Music Sync Licensing & Production
August 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsToronto - Television, subscription-based streaming services and film music supervisors are finding it hard to source affordable high-quality sync music for their projects. Meanwhile, countless talented musicians wish they could make the production contacts they need to get their music into sync licensing deals. After receiving their initial seed funding, Toronto and Los Angeles based start-up Absolute Sync is poised to bridge the gap between these two sides.
"Our mission is to make it possible for artists to monetize their work without compromising their artistic integrity. At the same time, we want to make it possible for music supervisors to stay on budget, without compromising quality," said Absolute Sync Co-founder, Glenn Coulson.
Coulson has worked in the music industry for 25 years. He has firsthand knowledge of a recording artist's business journey, whether it's dealing with life on the road or dealing with labels and publishers in the industry. This gives him the passion, expertise, and empathy he needs to truly help his artists succeed.
"We built Absolute Sync with production managers in mind. We know how hard it can be to find something that works and is also easy to clear. It often means you have to settle for something pretty good. We don't think you should have to compromise or settle," said Edwin Pavey CFP, CLU, RRC and Co-Founder/ Managing Partner at Absolute Sync.
"We will also work with you if you need something, re-written, or re-recorded as acoustic. And we have tiered content that can accommodate demanding budgets and deadlines."
Pavey brings tremendous business acumen to the company, with 11 years in financial services as an award-winning Regional Sales Manager and Certified Financial Planner. Prior to his time in financial services, he spent 5 years working in the camera department for film and television productions.
Absolute Sync will be collaborating with Justin Gray, a Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based Songwriter, Record Producer, Music Executive and Tech Entrepreneur. His projects have sold in excess of 40 million copies, and more than 8 billion streams worldwide. He has collaborated with a diverse range of artists including Avril Lavigne, Mariah Carey, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, and Joss Stone.
The Absolute Sync team is also bolstered by business development collaborator, Wendy Griffiths. She is an accomplished senior-level executive with 35+ years of experience in music, sync and video marketing.
While working for BMG Rights Management, she represented the catalogues of Johnny Cash, Kurt Cobain, Wilco, Muddy Waters, Bruno Mars, and St. Vincent. During her tenure there, she grew synchronization revenue by over 30%, creating a cohesive powerhouse department. In January of 2019, she ventured out on her own and set up TRULY MUSIC, an independent Synchronization & Marketing company specializing in connecting artists with licensing opportunities across all media platforms.
