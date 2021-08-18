KY Spiritualist & Author Publishes Memoir
August 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReading, Righting, and Alunatic: A Memoir by C.V. Green, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
C.V. Green details her childhood struggles, as both her parents were emotionally unavailable. As an assistant principal, she defends her career, the school staff members, and children of color from the evil deeds caused by her boss, a white supremacist principal! C.V. acknowledges the presence of a Spirit Guide who aides her throughout her life.
Ms. Green is a graduate from the University of Kentucky in the area of Health Sciences. She earned her master's degree in Science through Nova University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Ms. Green encompassed eleven years to create her memoir. Follow her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReadingRightingandAlunatic
Reading, Righting, and Alunatic: A Memoir by C.V. Green is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7118-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reading-righting-and-alunatic-a-memoir-by-c-v-green/
