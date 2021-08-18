Plantation, FL Author Publishes Memoir
August 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJustice For All, a new book by Frank Gee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One family's story spanning three generations, Justice For All depicts Frank Gee's life growing up in South Africa during Apartheid and the legalized racism he encountered, his migration to the United States, and his successes and failures as he strives to carve out his own American Dream.
About the Author
Of Indian descent, originally from South Africa, Frank Gee migrated to America in 1977. He is a practicing CPA in Florida, and together with his wife, Rose, he has two wonderful children. He loves football.
Justice For All is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 and eBook ($9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4943-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/justice-for-all/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/justice-for-all/
