Optomi Professional Services Recognized by INC 5000 as a Fastest Growing Private Company
August 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOptomi Professional Services joins the elite list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies with INC 5000 - being recognized for the fifth consecutive year. The list represents a unique compilation of the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its privately-owned businesses. Optomi Professional Services is a firm dedicated to partnering with clients to fuel their technology initiatives. The company delivers skillset-focused support through three service channels: I.T. consulting, team augmentation and domestic rural outsourcing. OPS is comprised of the Optomi & Provalus brands which specialize in deploying highly qualified technology talent in the areas of cybersecurity, data modernization, software engineering, business optimization, cloud and infrastructure, Salesforce, emerging technologies, BPO, Service desk, Help desk and ITO. It is 100% U.S.-based and purpose-driven to positively impact consultants, clients and communities.
"We are honored to receive this recognition which validates our mission to offer innovative solutions to our clients with quality and partnership unparalleled in our industry, especially in a year such as this", says Optomi Professional Services CEO, Chuck Ruggiero. I am grateful to the entire Optomi team for their commitment to our purpose which makes this all possible."
With the demand of technology talent at an all-time high combined with the resurgence of American workers providing outsourced solutions, OPS is on a growth trajectory rarely seen in the traditional professional services industry.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
ABOUT OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Optomi Professional Services is a purpose-driven collection of elite brands - connected by our core values - tackling the tech talent shortage. It is a 100% U.S.-based firm dedicated to partnering with clients to fuel their technology initiatives. The firm provide skillset-focused support through three service channels: I.T. consulting, team augmentation and domestic rural outsourcing. OPS was born out of a passion for making a meaningful impact all across the U.S. We are advancing technologies through innovative alternatives to stale traditional staffing and offshore outsourcing while impacting kids, communities and generations to come. As we deliver our holistic solution to address the tech talent shortage, we fulfill our mission to provide meals for under-resourced children, lift the spirits of hospitalized kids, present opportunities for families to thrive through the creation of technology careers and elevate entire communities as a result of the economic growth we enable. We are purpose-driven. www.optomiservices.com #Optomi #Inc5000 #CommunityImpact #Provalus
