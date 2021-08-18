Alleyton, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
August 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAm I a Turkey?, a new book by Carmen Jewell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Am I a Turkey? shows us that even though we might not be who we think we are, we can still grow up in a loving family and community.
Based on a true event that happened at the author's home, this is the story of a rooster that hatches under a turkey. Because birds imprint with the one who nurtures them, the rooster thinks the turkey is its mother.
As an adopted child herself, the author can relate to being loved by parents who were not her biological parents. She wrote this story to remind readers that love comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors!
About the Author
Carmen Jewell grew up in a small town in Texas where she was a typical child of the 1950s and '60s. She attended college where she became a dental hygienist and has now practiced this profession for forty-plus years. Carmen is married and has two grown daughters and seven grandchildren (six boys and one girl).
Being semi-retired, Carmen has found different things to keep her busy. She enjoys crocheting, sewing, traveling, and spending time with all the animals on her homestead. Those include turkeys, chickens, guineas, geese, ducks, three dogs, two cats, a rabbit, and five parakeets. One might say it is a zoo over there!
Am I a Turkey? is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00, hardback ($24.00) and eBook ($15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1548-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/am-i-a-turkey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/am-i-a-turkey-pb/
